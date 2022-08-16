Scoring back-to-school savings at Kidsignments

From gas to groceries, everything is more expensive these days…and that includes back-to-school items. But the founder of one of the largest consignment events in the nation says there are major deals to be found at her annual fall sale this week.

The Kidsignments Fall and Winter Sale 2022 launched yesterday and continues through Saturday at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, featuring thousands of sellers offering gently-used items for children. The selection includes racks and racks of clothing, shoes, accessories, books, toys, baby necessities, and more. Much more. If you’ve ever seen Kidsignments featured on Good Day Atlanta in the past, you know what we mean.

Founder Jeri Lynn Cunningham understands the need to stay on a budget: she created the event to save money while shopping for her son Brandon. That was nearly 30 years ago — and as Brandon told us earlier this year, he’s watched the event grow up right along with him: "We started in our two-car garage, and now we have two giant buildings of everything. It’s amazing."

Hours for the sale are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. And, as always, as the week goes on, the discounts get ever deeper. For more information on the Kidsignments Fall and Winter Sale 2022, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning scoring some savings with back-to-school shoppers.