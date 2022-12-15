SCAD grad stages original musical 'Mother of God'

Millions of people sing her name in carols and hymns every Christmas season, but how many stop to ponder what life was like for Mary, mother of Christ?

Well, Atlanta-based performers and creators Christian Magby and Christian Albright did. And the result is "Mother of God."

"Mother of God" is an original, full-length musical currently playing to audiences at South Fulton’s Southwest Arts Center. Featuring a book and lyrics by Albright and music and lyrics by Magby, the musical premiered at the Atlanta Musical Theatre Festival back in 2017 and tells the story of Mary, whom the creators describe as "an ordinary woman facing extraordinary circumstances." The musical follows the central character’s life leading up to and following the birth of Christ, using original songs to bring a unique perspective to the oft-told story.

The creative team of Christian Magby and Christian Albright has been busy around Atlanta, most recently writing music and lyrics for "The Incredible Book Eating Boy" at Alliance Theatre. You may remember seeing Magby on Good Day Atlanta back in 2018, when we featured him during our piece on "Freaky Friday" at Horizon Theatre (he switched bodies with a certain feature reporter!) — since then, the SCAD graduate has also joined the cast of the CW series "The Flash" and appeared in the Oscar-nominated film "One Night in Miami."

"Mother of God" continues its run at the Southwest Arts Center through Friday, Dec. 23; for a link to show times and ticket information, click here. And click the video player in this article for a special sneak peek at this exciting new musical.