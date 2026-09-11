Sanford Stadium stair climb honors 9/11 victims
ATHENS, Ga. - Hundreds of first responders and ROTC cadets gathered early Friday morning at Sanford Stadium to honor the heroic sacrifices made by New York firefighters during the September 11 terror attacks.
Tribute at Sanford Stadium
Big picture view:
The annual memorial stair climb brought together local public safety personnel and University of Georgia ROTC cadets for a grueling physical tribute in Athens.
To simulate the 110-story ascent made by New York City firefighters inside the World Trade Center towers, participants climbed 120 sets of stadium stairs 19 times. Organized annually by UGA's ROTC program, this year marked the third time the event has been hosted inside Sanford Stadium.
Personal Impact for World Trade Center Survivor
What they're saying:
The event holds profound meaning for participants and observers alike, particularly for those who lived through the tragedy. A university public safety official who survived the attack on the World Trade Center spoke about the deep emotional resonance of seeing younger generations honor the fallen.
"I find it incredibly moving, as a World Trade Center survivor, that these men and women who organized this event, most of them were not even born on September 11th," said Greg Trevor with the UGA Office of Public Safety. "And the fact that they are willing to come out here early in the morning, set this up, and then climb those stairs as a tribute to the men and women who sacrificed their lives that morning."
The stadium climb was one of several ceremonies and memorials held across North Georgia to mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from broadcast reporting on Good Day Atlanta and statements from University of Georgia public safety officials, including Greg Trevor, who survived the attack on the World Trade Center.