Sanford Stadium stair climb honors 9/11 victims

The Brief Hundreds of participants climbed stairs at the University of Georgia's football stadium to mark the anniversary of 9/11. Participants climbed 120 sets of stairs 19 times, scaling the equivalent of the 110 floors of the World Trade Center towers. The annual memorial event was organized for the third consecutive year by the university's ROTC program.



Hundreds of first responders and ROTC cadets gathered early Friday morning at Sanford Stadium to honor the heroic sacrifices made by New York firefighters during the September 11 terror attacks.

Tribute at Sanford Stadium

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The annual memorial stair climb brought together local public safety personnel and University of Georgia ROTC cadets for a grueling physical tribute in Athens.

To simulate the 110-story ascent made by New York City firefighters inside the World Trade Center towers, participants climbed 120 sets of stadium stairs 19 times. Organized annually by UGA's ROTC program, this year marked the third time the event has been hosted inside Sanford Stadium.

Personal Impact for World Trade Center Survivor

What they're saying:

The event holds profound meaning for participants and observers alike, particularly for those who lived through the tragedy. A university public safety official who survived the attack on the World Trade Center spoke about the deep emotional resonance of seeing younger generations honor the fallen.

"I find it incredibly moving, as a World Trade Center survivor, that these men and women who organized this event, most of them were not even born on September 11th," said Greg Trevor with the UGA Office of Public Safety. "And the fact that they are willing to come out here early in the morning, set this up, and then climb those stairs as a tribute to the men and women who sacrificed their lives that morning."

The stadium climb was one of several ceremonies and memorials held across North Georgia to mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11.