Metro Atlanta woman celebrates her 107th birthday with ice cream social

article

A Sandy Springs woman will celebrate a big milestone Thursday: her 107th birthday.

Peggy Cobb was born in 1915 as the fourth daughter of out of five. Cobb's father owned a small bank that closed during the Great Depression, after which they became farmers.

She now lives in the Hammond Glen Retirement Community.

Cobb has lived through 19 U.S. presidents and two worldwide pandemics, the Spanish Flu and COVID-19.

Growing up, her favorite hobby was writing children's books.

At a time when women rarely graduated from college, Cobb was a pioneer - receiving her Education degree from the University of Minnesota and a Masters of Education from St. Cloud State University.

She was married to her husband for 59 wonderful years.

From all of us here at FOX 5, happy birthday Mrs. Cobb!