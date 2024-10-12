Ryan Seacrest opens studio at new Arthur M. Blank Hospital in Atlanta

The new Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Arthur M. Blank Hospital, celebrated a special addition Friday thanks to Georgia native and TV host Ryan Seacrest.

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the new Seacrest Studios. The state-of-the-art closed-circuit television and radio station will broadcast entertainment programs throughout the hospital.

The studio will provide patients with an opportunity to engage with the content, offering an outlet to escape the challenges of medical treatment.

"What we wanted to do was take away from when they’re thinking about the tough stuff, when they’re going through those tough times and sad times, take that out of their mind, escape from that and have some fun," Seacrest said.

The programming will feature celebrity visits, live music, educational content, patient-created shows, music therapy, and more, bringing joy and enrichment to children receiving care.