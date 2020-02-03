Rush Limbaugh announces he has 'advanced lung cancer'

article

Longtime influential conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh announced on his show Monday he was diagnosed with "advanced lung cancer," a shocking announcement in which he said he will miss shows for treatment.

“This day has been one of the most difficult days in recent memory, for me, because I’ve known this moment was coming,” Limbaugh said. “I’m sure that you all know by now that I really don’t like talking about myself and I don’t like making things about me… one thing that I know, that has happened over the 31-plus years of this program is that there has been an incredible bond that had developed between all of you and me.”

Limbaugh then told his audience that his job has provided him with the “greatness satisfaction and happiness” of his life.

“So, I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn’t have to tell you. It’s a struggle for me, because I had to inform my staff earlier today,” he said. “I can’t help but feel that I’m letting everybody down with. The upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.”

Limbaugh told listeners that the advanced lung cancer will keep him off the air on certain days when he receives treatment. He said the diagnosis has been confirmed by two medical institutions since he first realized something was wrong on January 12.

“I thought about not telling anybody,” he said. “It is what it is. You know me, I’m the mayor of realville, s, this has happened and my intention is to come here every day I can, and do this program as normally and competently and expertly as I do each and every day because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction professionally, personally.”

