Roswell firefighters rescue young deer stuck in pond
article
ROSWELL, Ga. - The Roswell Fire Department is praising three of its firefighters for a wild rescue.
Officials shared a photo on Monday of the three firefighters holding a young fawn.
According to Roswell Fire, Engine 27 and police officers joined forces to rescue the poor animal after it got stuck in a retention pond.
The little fawn was able to go on its way safe and sound after the rescue.
Roswell Fire called the firefighters' actions a "deerly beloved rescue."