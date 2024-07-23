Roswell firefighters rescue young deer stuck in pond

article

The Roswell Fire Department is praising three of its firefighters for a wild rescue.

Officials shared a photo on Monday of the three firefighters holding a young fawn.

According to Roswell Fire, Engine 27 and police officers joined forces to rescue the poor animal after it got stuck in a retention pond.

The little fawn was able to go on its way safe and sound after the rescue.

Roswell Fire called the firefighters' actions a "deerly beloved rescue."