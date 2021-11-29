Roswell apartment fire displaces about two dozen residents

article

About two dozen people were left homeless Monday afternoon after a fire tore through the roof of a Roswell apartment complex.

Firefighters responded to the Martin’s Landing condominium complex located on Teal Court around 12:45 p.m. Roswell firefighters were met with flames and smoke coming from the top of the three-story apartment building.

Emergency crews were able to get everyone out of the building safely.

The Red Cross said 18 units were impacted leaving about 10 to 12 families without a place to stay. The relief organizations said it helped about 20 people with temporary lodging, food, clothing, personal care items, and replacement prescriptions and eyeglasses.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

