Rooftop ice rink returns to Ponce City Market

Okay, so maybe you haven’t mastered that quadruple axel yet. But that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy an evening of ice skating this holiday season. And who needs a gold medal when you have the glittering skyline of Atlanta as your backdrop?

Ice skating is back on The Roof at Ponce City Market, as Skate the Sky takes over through January 5th. The annual holiday event sets a 3,500 square-foot rink right on the rooftop of Ponce City Market, which just happens to rise 10 stories above the city – providing a spectacular view of the city skyline for skaters. And what to do when your feet get tired from all those toe loops and salchows? Relax in one of The Roof’s private igloos, of course – which fits up to six people and may be booked in two-hour windows for $150 (including admission to The Roof, ice skating, and igloo service).

Skate the Sky continues through January 5th, and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays through Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays. General admission to The Roof and admission for ice skating costs $25 total for adults and $15 for children ages five to 12. Ponce City Market is located at 675 Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta.

For a full list of holiday activities on The Roof at Ponce City Market, click here. And click on the video player in this article to check out the Good Day feature team’s award-winning moves on the rink!