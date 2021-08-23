Clayton County man reported missing after leaving prison

article

Clayton County police have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing 50-year-old man who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Officials say 50-year-old Ronald King was released from the Clayton County Jail on Aug. 21 and never returned home.

When officers checked King's residence on the 500 block of Hastings Way in Jonesboro, they could not find him.

According to investigators, King has been diagnosed with schizophrenia but is not taking his medication.

The missing man is described as being 6-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of 240 pounds. He has black and gray hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what King was wearing when he disappeared.

If you have any information that could help police make sure King is safe, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

