Romantic musical 'Cyrano' comes to life in small Sicilian town

Bringing the classic story of "Cyrano" to life as a big-screen musical meant finding the perfect romantic backdrop. And you know what they say: the fastest way to the heart is through the stomach.

"The production designer, Sarah Greenwood, her original reason for traveling to Noto, Sicily, where we made this film and which became our backlot … she went for the first time to Noto to try a cannoli," says star Haley Bennett.

And apparently, that cannoli was amazing, because the cast and crew spent the fall of 2020 there filming Cyrano, a musical re-telling of the famous tale of "Cyrano de Bergerac." Director Joe Wright says it was a uniquely challenging shoot for the actors, including Emmy Award winner Peter Dinklage as the title character.

"The actors all sang live in this movie," says Wright. "And I wanted those cracks in the voices. I wanted that level of intimacy and emotional involvement from the actors. So, that made it very difficult for them. They had earpieces in which they were hearing the playback track…and if it was something that could be less rigid, then we had a live pianist, as well."

That means the set was constantly filled with music — a great thing unless you’re trying to sleep.

"We lived in this little castle," says Kelvin Harrison, Jr., who plays "Christian." "We were one big family. The theater that's in the opening of the movie was in our backyard; I could open my window [and see it]. Honestly, at a certain point, it was kind of disturbing; I was trying to sleep when I was on my off days, and suddenly I hear, like, Peter fighting everyone!"

But the end result is a feast for the eyes and the ears. And, for those who ate those cannoli, a more literal feast.

"I put on about a stone," laughs Wright.

Cyrano is in theaters today; click here for more information on the film.

