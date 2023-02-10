Romance scams break too many hearts and wallets

Valentine’s Day is coming up, and it brings up all sorts of feelings for people. But, the FBI has a warning for those who might be feeling vulnerable on this day of love.

When loneliness coincides with Valentine’s Day then a scammer walks in, it’s a formula for a financial disaster.

The Better Business Bureau reports that in 2021, it received reports of 276 romance scams. By 2022 that number had doubled in the first two months of the year.

Con artists put a lot of time into the Valentine’s Day scam because it works; it’s profitable.

The key red flags of a romance scam are that a stranger reaches out, and the relationship moves very fast. You never end up meeting this person who has fallen head over heals in love with you. And, of course, then they ask you for money they promise to repay. And the messages won’t stop.

So what do you do? First run your situation by a trusted friend. Basically, get a second opinion. Then listen to your friend who tells you it’s a scam. After that block your new-found friend - do not accept messages or calls.