Rockdale County shuts down Family Dollar store location

Shoppers were greeted on Thursday with a locked gate and a sign on the door at a popular Family Dollar on 2460 Salem Road.

The sign reads, "We apologize; we are currently closed until further notice."

According to Rockdale County, the store was temporarily shut down due to ongoing code violations.

In a video posted by Rockdale County, Commission Chairman Oz Nesbitt, Sr. said this isn't the first time they've had problems with this store.

"The fire marshal, the community improvement team and I were out here earlier this summer to deal with the aesthetic, the trash, the debris, the uncleanliness eyesore that this particular Family Dollar has caused this community here of Rockdale County," Nesbitt said in the video.

The video posted by the county shows the garbage bin overflowing, trash littering the parking lot, and piles of boxes stacked and scattered inside the store.

Advertisement

Nesbitt said the uncleanliness is not fair to the people who live or work in that area.

Some of the shoppers, however, said they are not happy with the decision.

"They just remodeled the store, so I don't know why they closed it," said Sandra Blouin, a business owner in the area. "Everybody comes here. It's very convenient."

She said the store is usually busy with shoppers.

"I'm upset because I go here every day. I come here every day. There are workers in there that I talk to. I don't see why they want to close our store," said Tonette James, a resident in the area.

Nesbitt said he's been in touch the company has told them they need to come up with a comprehensive plan on how they plan on cleaning up the store.