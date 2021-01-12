Rockdale County Sheriff's Office mourning death of sergeant

article

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of a deputy who had been with the law enforcement agency for over a decade.

Officials say Sgt. Willie Williams Jr. dies on the morning of Monday, Jan. 11. The cause of his death has not been released.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, Williams served Rockdale County for 14 years.

In a statement on Facebook, the agency called Williams a "dedicated law enforcement professional."

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

"Please join Sheriff Levett and The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office as we express our deepest thoughts and prayers to the Williams family," the agency said. "We ask that our community keep Sergeant Williams and his family and friends in your prayers."

Information about a memorial service for the deputy will be released in the upcoming days.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.