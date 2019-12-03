Rockdale County sheriff gets bike, helmet donation in time for Christmas

A hundred kids in Rockdale County now have brand new bicycles thanks to the Academy Sports and Outdoors bike donation program.

Every year, Academy gives deserving young people new bikes and helmets in time for the holidays.

This year, the store also donated $5,000 to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office to support the Sheriff's Activity League.

Grady Jarrett of the Atlanta Falcons partnered with Academy in the effort.

This year, Academy will give bikes to more than 1,500 children across 16-states.