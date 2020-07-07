Rickey Smiley's daughter out of surgery after being shot in Houston

Comedian and radio show host Rickey Smiley is thanking everyone for the outpouring of support after tragedy struck close to home.

During his morning show Monday, Smiley revealed that his 19-year-old daughter Aaryn was shot three times during the 4th of July holiday weekend in Houston.

As he was getting ready to catch a flight to Texas, he posted a video to express all the emotions he was feeling as a parent.

"Parents shouldn't have to go through this," Smiley said.

In an update Monday night, Smiley said his daughter made it out of surgery and that she's doing great.

Aaryn was in Houston celebrating her birthday on Sunday after turning 19 several days ago.

Police say she was one of four people who got shot while sitting in a car at a red light.

Officers do not have any suspects in custody.

