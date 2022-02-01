Richfield school shooting: 2 shot, 1 killed outside Richfield school

A student has died after a shooting Tuesday afternoon outside a school in Richfield, Minnesota.

Police responded for the shooting on the sidewalk outside the South Education Center on Penn Avenue shortly after noon. At the scene, police say they found two students had been shot. Both students were rushed to the hospital, where officers say one of the students has since died.

Emergency crews stage outside the South Education Center in Richfield, Minn.

Officers say the other student remains in critical condition.

After the shooting, police searched the school building as area schools were placed on lockdown. It appears the suspects involved fled the scene after shots were fired.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are now helping police investigate the shooting, including the FBI and ATF. Governor Walz says he is being briefed about the situation as well. The FBI is asking for anyone with information on the shooting to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

The school is currently being evacuated while families wait to pick up their children at Donaldson Park.

Jahmari Rice

Two suspects arrested after shooting

Shortly before 8 p.m., Richfield police said two suspects are now in custody after the shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the arrests followed search warrants being issued at two separate homes in Minneapolis. Officials have not disclosed any further details but do say a gun was recovered during the arrest.

Police also say they are looking for any more suspects.

Victim killed in shooting identified

Police have not released any details about the victims of the shooting, besides the fact they were students.

However, in a phone call on Tuesday, Jordan Kushner, an attorney for Twin Cities activist Cortez Rice tells FOX 9 the boy killed in Richfield was the son of his client.

Rice is currently being held in jail, accused of threatening Judge Regina Chu during a protest ahead of the Kim Potter trial. Kushner says he plans to argue for Rice's release in the wake of his son's death during an already scheduled court hearing Wednesday morning.

A Richfield football coach also confirmed to FOX 9 the identity of the victim.

District statement

From Superintendent Sandra Lewandowski:

I report with a heavy heart that on Tuesday, Feb. 1, there were shots fired outside at South Education Center near the front entrance. Two students were injured.

Our staff members and police responded immediately to the situation and followed our security procedures. The two injured students are receiving medical care for their injuries. As of now, one passed away, one is in critical condition (HCMC).

We remain in constant contact with the police department as they continue their investigation. We are unable to confirm any reports due to the ongoing police investigation. Please refer questions about the investigation to the Richfield Police Department.

We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims. We are deeply saddened by this incident and will work to support the family, classmates and staff as much as we can.

There are no words to describe the bravery exhibited by our staff at SEC and local authorities today. No one should ever have to respond to a tragedy like this and we commit to supporting staff, students, and family well-being as they recover from this incident.

The building is currently being evacuated. Parents can pick up their students at the reunification site communicated to them.

The school district is focused on the reunification of students and their families and securing our school buildings.

The safety of our students and staff is a top priority. We will continue to update you as we learn more details.

It is always difficult to understand an incident like this and it is an especially important time to reach out for support. District 287 stands ready to support our students and staff as needed as we recover from this tragedy.

South Education Center serves approximately 200 students from pre-K through age 21 in both special education and alternative learning programs.