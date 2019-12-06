Residents oppose pastor's plan to house migrant children

Critics are pushing back against a Georgia pastor's effort to care for migrant children who've been separated from their parents.

Stone Mountain Pastor Michell Bryant got zoning board approval to use a former residential drug treatment center in Marietta to house up to 50 unaccompanied migrant children.

But six area residents, including a Unitarian minister, wrote a letter saying separating children from their caregivers should offend the moral sensibility of every citizen of Marietta.

The Marietta City Council is set to vote on the pastor's request next week.