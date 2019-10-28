Resident suing Atlanta apartment complex for wrongful eviction claim

One Atlanta man is taking legal action against his apartment complex after he says he was wrongfully served an eviction notice.

Ken Wainwright moves into The Pointe at Westside apartments in July. Earlier this month, he was given an eviction notice even though he said he paid his rent, and paid on time.

Wainwright said he is not the only resident who is facing this situation. At this point, he is the only named defendant in the pending lawsuit.

“I work very hard,” said Wainwright. “I should be able to walk in and feel comfortable in my home.”

He said the apartment complex is evicting him for not setting up a Georgia Power account in his name the day he moved in. Wainwright said he did set up the account in his name the day he moved in, but The Point at Westside is not recognizing the account.

Wainwright is now also working with the Housing Justice League in Atlanta to help raise awareness about wrongful evictions.

“Wrongful eviction is a thing for sure, and we can fight it, we can fight it together,” said Karimah Dillard of the Housing Justice League.

The Point at Westside released this statement regarding Wainwright’s case:

“Unfortunately Mr. Wainwright was in violation of his lease and we are following proper procedures in accordance with his lease and the law. We are fully committed to equal treatment for all of our residents and will not tolerate any discrimination. Waypoint takes the Fair Housing Act very seriously and all of our employees are trained to be in compliance with the policies of the Act.”

The Housing Justice League has resources available if you feel you may be in a situation involving a wrongful eviction. Visit their site HERE.