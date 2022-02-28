Reported overdoses at Carver Early College High School

article

Several students at an Atlanta high school were taken to the hospital on Monday.

Atlanta Public Schools said several students reported feeling sick at Carver Early College High School located at 55 McDonough Blvd. SE shortly after noon.

Emergency crews arrived to treat the students after APS said the ingested a "foreign substances" given to them by a classmate.

APS officials said all involved face disciplinary action.

