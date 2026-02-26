Rep. Ruwa Romman pivots from governor's race to State Senate bid

article

The Brief State Rep. Ruwa Romman has officially withdrawn from the Georgia governor's race to run for State Senate District 7 in Gwinnett County. Romman cited financial reasons for the shift, stating the move allows her to continue her political movement more effectively. The seat is currently held by Sen. Nabilah Islam Parkes, who is vacating the position to run for Georgia Insurance Commissioner.



Georgia State Rep. Ruwa Romman is pivoting from the governor's race to a state senate race, according to a video posted on her social media.

What we know:

Romman's campaign website now indicates she is running for State Senate District 7, which includes parts of Gwinnett County. Sen. Nabilah Islam Parkes is the current incumbent, but she is running to be the next insurance commissioner.

What they're saying:

Romman posted on her social media accounts after the news broke that she was changing races. She stated that the decision to switch was based on financial considerations. Romman also noted that her decision to join the race for state Senate was about continuing the fight for her movement.

Romman will host a team call Thursday at 8 p.m. to discuss "next steps."

The backstory:

Romman entered the race for governor in September, citing a "new kind of politics." The 32-year-old is seen as a rising star among progressive Democrats and believes her message of higher wages, housing affordability, support for small businesses, and improved access to healthcare will resonate with all Georgians.

Big picture view:

At least five other Democrats are currently running to be the nominee for governor.