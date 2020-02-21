Rep. Hank Johnson hosts a restoration resource fair for ex-offenders

A Georgia congressman and local law enforcement want to help ex-offenders find a job and receive healthcare.

Thursday, Congressman Hank Johnson hosted a restoration resource fair for people who recently got out of jail.

More than 100 community partners including local law enforcement agencies attended the event.

Rep. Johnson says the fair aims to help them receive wellness screenings and even wipe their criminal record clean.

He also says he hopes to help the ex-offenders with mental and spiritual guidance and transportation vouchers.