Renowned artist Freddie Styles loses home, artwork in devastating Atlanta fire

By
Published  March 5, 2025 12:19am EST
SE Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Home of acclaimed artist Freddie Styles goes up in flames

The home of an acclaimed Atlanta artist goes up in flames. The fire broke out at the house of Freddie Styles on Candler Road in southeast Atlanta. The flames destroyed almost everything he had there.

The Brief

    • Freddie Styles, a renowned abstract artist, lost his home and artwork in a devastating fire in southeast Atlanta.
    • The fire occurred while Styles was working on a painting, forcing him to evacuate quickly and narrowly escape harm.
    • The cause of the fire is still under investigation, leaving unanswered questions about its origin.
    • Styles expressed his devastation over losing personal and collected artwork but is grateful for his safety.

ATLANTA - Freddie Styles, an acclaimed abstract artist whose work has been featured in U.S. embassies around the world, experienced a devastating fire at his home on Candler Road in southeast Atlanta. 

Styles has lived in this home since 2013, and it housed not only his personal belongings but also his own artwork and pieces he had collected from other artists.

What we know:

The fire broke out last Friday afternoon while Styles was working on a painting for a client. He first noticed something was wrong when he smelled something strange. Upon investigating, he saw smoke and flames, prompting him to quickly evacuate. "A gust of very hot air hit me in the face and actually singed a little bit of my hair on the side," Styles recounted. He barely made it out in time, realizing that if he had gone back upstairs to save his $6,000 cash, he might not have survived. A passerby called 911, but by then, the flames had already consumed most of his home. Styles described the experience as terrifying, saying, "My house just burned down and I lost years of my life."

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, leaving many questions unanswered about how the blaze started and whether it could have been prevented.

What they're saying:

Freddie Styles expressed his devastation, stating, "I lost wonderful possessions, including my own work and work by other artists I had collected." Despite the loss, he remains grateful for his safety, acknowledging, "I'm fortunate that I'm here; the belongings can be replaced."

What's next:

Currently, Styles is staying with a friend and has expressed hope to rebuild his life and home. To aid in this effort, he has set up a GoFundMe page to gather support for his recovery and rebuilding process.

The Source: FOX 5's Christopher King spoke with Freddie Styles for this article.

SE AtlantaNews