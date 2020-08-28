Remnants of Hurricane Laura will bring the chance for severe storms this weekend

The FOX 5 Storm Team says remnants of Hurricane Laura will bring the chance for severe weather this weekend in north Georgia.

The greatest risk for severe storms will arrive after sunset Friday and continue through Saturday morning.

A sliver of northwest Georgia is under a level 2 risk for severe storms, but the majority of north Georgia is under a level 1 risk for severe storms.

The main threat will be the potential for damaging winds, but we can’t rule out a brief tornado.

The tropics have already brought torrential rain to our area this past week, so there’s a potential for these storms to also produce localized flooding.

It’s important to note that this weekend will NOT be a complete washout because there will be plenty of dry time Saturday afternoon and evening with hit or miss storms on Sunday.