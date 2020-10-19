Record voter turnout continues across Georgia

Georgians are on track to shatter previous election turnout records.

According to the Secretary of State's Office, more than 1.5 million voters have already cast their ballots ahead of the November 3 election.

As of Sunday evening, 819,406 people had voted during advanced in-person voting and 663,026 had successfully returned their absentee by-mail ballots.

"Thank you," said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. "Thank you for voting early. That's been huge. Thank you for voting your absentee ballot. That's been huge as well."

Sec. Raffensperger said the state worked with a vendor to increase the bandwidth on poll pads after it was discovered slowdowns at voter check-in had led to long lines at some polling places.

Early voting runs through October 30.

