'Real Housewives' star Sanya Richard-Ross shares 1st photos of her rainbow baby

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Sanya Richards-Ross has shared a first look at her newborn baby boy.

Richards-Ross announced Asani's birth in December but waited to share the adorable pictures of baby No. 2 for about a month.

The reality star and former Olympic athlete wrote on Instagram that she was still in "newborn baby bliss."

"Good things come to those who wait … and boy are you our GOOD THING!!! Asani, we literally couldn’t love you more," Richards-Ross wrote.

She also said her new son and 6-year-old big brother Aaron Jermaine Ross II, aka Deuce, looked just alike at birth.

Richards-Ross' new baby comes after a time when she suffered a miscarriage that she described as "traumatic."

"It was tough," she told People Magazine in July 2023. "And I said to Deuce when we were going through this, we told him it wasn't going to happen. I want him to be on the journey with us because life does not always go the way you planned. You're going to have ups and downs. I thought it was a good lesson for him to know that even though we were prayerful, we did all the right things, it didn't happen. As soon as it happened again, I told him."

Asani was born on Dec. 19, 2023.