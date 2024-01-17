Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
until WED 11:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
5
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
until WED 12:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Chill Advisory
until WED 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
until WED 10:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

'Real Housewives' star Sanya Richard-Ross shares 1st photos of her rainbow baby

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Sanya Richards-Ross has shared a first look at her newborn baby boy.

Richards-Ross announced Asani's birth in December but waited to share the adorable pictures of baby No. 2 for about a month.

The reality star and former Olympic athlete wrote on Instagram that she was still in "newborn baby bliss."

"Good things come to those who wait … and boy are you our GOOD THING!!! Asani, we literally couldn’t love you more," Richards-Ross wrote.

She also said her new son and 6-year-old big brother Aaron Jermaine Ross II, aka Deuce, looked just alike at birth.

Richards-Ross' new baby comes after a time when she suffered a miscarriage that she described as "traumatic." 

"It was tough," she told People Magazine in July 2023. "And I said to Deuce when we were going through this, we told him it wasn't going to happen. I want him to be on the journey with us because life does not always go the way you planned. You're going to have ups and downs. I thought it was a good lesson for him to know that even though we were prayerful, we did all the right things, it didn't happen. As soon as it happened again, I told him."

Asani was born on Dec. 19, 2023.