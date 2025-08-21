Raffensperger slams Fulton County for defying order on elections board

The Brief Fulton County Commission refuses to seat two Republican nominees on elections board despite court order. Georgia Court of Appeals denied the commission’s request for a stay, leaving no legal options. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says commissioners are undermining trust in government by defying the ruling.



Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is blasting the Fulton County Commission for refusing to seat two Republican nominees on the county’s elections board despite a court order.

What we know:

The nominees were Julie Adams, an incumbent election board member who voted against certifying last year's primary election, and Jason Frazier, who has reportedly lodged thousands of voter registration challenges in Fulton County.

The Georgia Court of Appeals recently denied the commission’s request for a stay of the ruling, leaving no further legal options. Still, the commission has not complied.

What they're saying:

"Fulton County is in direct defiance of a lawful court order," Raffensperger said in a statement. "Defiance of the rule of law may seem like good politics to some, but it is reckless. Court orders are not optional — they must be followed. Our Republic depends on adherence to the rule of law."

Raffensperger urged commissioners to immediately seat the two Republican nominees and accused them of undermining public trust by picking which bipartisan appointees to approve.

"The actions of the commissioners undermine trust in government," Raffensperger said. "If elected officials expect Georgians to respect and follow the law, then they must first set that example themselves. Following the law and the Constitution isn’t reserved for when we agree with the outcome."

The commission voted 2-2 along party lines on Wednesday, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Senior Superior Court Judge David Emerson wrote in an order last week that if the commissioners refused to appoint the two GOP nominees, he would consider holding them in contempt.

What's next:

It is unknown at this time if Emerson will hold the commissioners in contempt.