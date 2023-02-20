Quadriplegic teen bakes cake as last wish: ‘Her goal is to empower people’

article

A quadriplegic teen hopes to empower others after she decided to bake a cake as her last wish.

Noor "Nuny" Alhayadir is currently hospitalized at INTEGRIS Health Children's Hospital. Doctors said the 17-year-old has an unexplainable and uncertain prognosis. At the age of 15, she experienced numbness and eventually lost the use and feel of her arms and legs. Doctors said she has had several stints in the hospital over the past two years, but fear her current stay will be her last.

The hospital staff helped the teen fulfill what could be her last wish. The hospital’s chef and cafeteria crew gathered the ingredients to make a coffee cake.

They then brought the separate ingredients to Alhayadir’s room and helped her make the cake. Once it was baked, they brought it back to her room for her to enjoy.

The hospital shared videos of the bittersweet gesture.

"Her goal is to empower people," INTEGRIS Specialist Erica Liddell said in a news release. "No matter what your diagnosis or what your limitations are, Nuny wants people to know that life is worth living and that you can do hard things."

Noor "Nuny" Alhayadir (Credit: INTEGRIS Health Children's Hospital)

Her condition has been proven difficult to diagnose, and while they believe the end is imminent, they say the teen remains hopeful and undeterred.

"With the help of God’s miracle, Nuny’s strength and a great team of intensive care and nephrology doctors, nurses and others who have made her feel so comfortable here, Nuny is doing better than anticipated a few days ago," Nuny’s mother said. "This is not Nuny’s last fight. She will have many more obstacles and battles, but she wants to live everyday like it is her last."

