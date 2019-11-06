Publix's fan-favorite chicken tender 'Pub Subs' are on this sale this week

article

Publix is putting their beloved chicken tender subs on sale this week.

Starting Thursday, shoppers can get a whole Publix Deli Chicken Tender sub on sale for $6.99. The subs normally run for $8.99.

The deal runs from Thursday, November 7 until Wednesday, November 13.

According to Facebook page 'Are Publix Chicken Tender Subs On Sale?,' a Florida man named Dave Charls helped invent the popular chicken tender sub. He says it was created in 1997, as he was buying tenders and rolls separately for months. One day, the store rung it up as a sub and a manager decided to make it into a special. We are not 100 percent sure if this story is true but either way, we are happy to have the Publix Chicken Tender sub.

Shoppers who want to skip the line and get their Pub Sub fast can order online at the Publix website and pick it up at their convenience.

Publix Deli Pulled Pork sandwiches will also be on sale between those dates, as they are buy-one, get-one this week.