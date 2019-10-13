Publix issues recall for Deli White American Cheese

Grocery store chain Publix is issuing a voluntary recall of the store's Deli White American Cheese due to it maybe containing "foreign material."

The Florida grocery chain said that the cheese, sourced from Great Lake Cheese, was potentially sold in custom ordered subs and from refrigerated cases located in the deli departments of all of its stores.

The cheese impacted by the recall was sold at Publix stores between Oct. 3 and Oct. 11.

No other cheeses or cheese products are affected by the recall.

"As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves," Publix media and community relations director Maria Brous said.

Customers who may have purchased the custom subs or the product can return it to the store for a full refund.

Anyone who has additional questions can call Publix's customer care department at 1-800-242-1227 or go online to the chain's website.