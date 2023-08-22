Sorry Spot: Publix cracking down on pets, emotional support animals in stores

article

Florida-based grocery store chain Publix is cracking down on animals in its stores.

Customers have begun notice signs posted at Publix locations across the South telling shoppers that pets are now allowed.

The signage says the policy includes emotional support animals. Service animals will still be allowed in stores.

"Under federal law, service animals are dogs or miniature horses trained to perform tasks for people with disabilities," the sign says. "Non-service animals are not allowed in grocery stores by the FDA. Dogs, pets, and other animals whose sole function is to provide comfort, companionship, or emotional support do not qualify as service animals and are not permitted in Publix, even with a doctor's note."

Publix says the signage may be new, but its pet policy hasn't changed - this is just a reminder for customers.