Public invited to Lights of Love at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta on Wednesday
ATLANTA - Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Lights of Love event is happening Feb. 14.
Children’s staff, volunteers, families and supporters from across Atlanta will stand outside the windows of all three hospital campuses and shine flashlights to patients in their hospital rooms who will shine their lights back at the crowd.
- 5:30 to 5:35 p.m. at Hughes Spalding, 35 Jesse Hill Drive SE, Atlanta. Parking is available at the Sweet Auburn Curb Market for an hourly rate, with metered parking also available along the street.
- 8 to 8:05 p.m. at Egleston garden, 1405 E Clifton Road NE, Atlanta. Limited parking is available at Druid Hills High School in the lower parking lot and spaces on Haygood.
- 8 to 8:05 p.m. at Scottish Rite, 1001 Johnson Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. Parking can be found free of charge at Peachtree Dunwoody Medical Center, 5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta.