Program offers Georgia families 'no-cost' solar leases

article

The Brief Georgia BRIGHT has launched a new Solar for All program aimed at giving hundreds of Georgia families a "no-cost" solar energy plan. Georgia homeowners with an income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income for their county and household size will be able to enter a drawing for a solar lease. Four hundred more leases will be given out in 2026.



A new initiative will allow hundreds of Georgia families to take part in what organizers are calling a "no-cost" solar energy plan.

The Solar for All program is spearheaded by Georgia BRIGHT, a coalition of cities, nonprofits, and solar companies.

The program launched on Monday and uses federal funding from the Environmental Protection Agency.

What we know:

Beginning this week, Georgia homeowners with an income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income for their county and household size will be able to enter a drawing for a solar lease.

Homeowners can also be eligible to participate if they live in one of the census tracts designated as most exposed to pollution.

The program will give out 400 leases with no upfront, monthly, or ongoing maintenance costs statewide.

Organizers say that in most cases, participants will save between 50% and 70% on their electricity bill.

What's next:

An additional 400 leases will be given out in 2026.

What you can do:

To learn more about the program, click here.