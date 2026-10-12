President Donald Trump to speak at Georgia midterm rally

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The Brief Former President Donald J. Trump will hold a midterm election rally in Dalton, Georgia, on Friday. The rally takes place at Dalton Municipal Airport with doors opening at 11:30 a.m.. Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at 3 p.m. following the start of the program.



President Donald J. Trump will attend a midterm campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, on Friday.

What we know:

Doors for the rally at Dalton Municipal Airport open at 11:30 a.m.

The main event program begins at 1:30 p.m., and Trump is scheduled to take the stage for remarks starting at 3 p.m.

Trump 47 Committee is hosting the rally.

The Friday stop in northwest Georgia marks a key campaign appearance ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Organizers scheduled the rally in Whitfield County to rally regional support.

What we don't know:

Organizers have not confirmed additional guest speakers scheduled to appear alongside Trump.