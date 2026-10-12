President Donald Trump to speak at Georgia midterm rally
DALTON, Ga. - President Donald J. Trump will attend a midterm campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, on Friday.
What we know:
Doors for the rally at Dalton Municipal Airport open at 11:30 a.m.
The main event program begins at 1:30 p.m., and Trump is scheduled to take the stage for remarks starting at 3 p.m.
Trump 47 Committee is hosting the rally.
The Friday stop in northwest Georgia marks a key campaign appearance ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.
Organizers scheduled the rally in Whitfield County to rally regional support.
What we don't know:
Organizers have not confirmed additional guest speakers scheduled to appear alongside Trump.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from event scheduling details released by organizers and official campaign announcements.