Practice your batting skills at Truist Park

The Brief Groups of up to 8 people can book a 45-minute session for $950 per group. Happens on specific days from October 2–18.



The Atlanta Braves are giving fans the chance to step up to the plate with the return of their popular on-field batting practice experience inside Truist Park.

What we know:

Starting Thursday, October 2, fans can take swings from the same batter’s box as their favorite Braves players. Sessions will run on select days through Saturday, October 18.

Groups of up to 8 people can book a 45-minute session for $950 per group. Each participant must be 14 years or older to participate. Groups must bring their own bat and helmet. The team said it doesn't allow cleats or sunflower seeds to protect the field.

Dig deeper:

Here's what's included with the $950:

On-field batting practice with a pitching machine

Complimentary parking in the Delta Deck

10% off food at Blue Moon Brewery & Grill

The option to grab fly balls before or after your session

Dates: :

The batting practice is offered on the following dates:

Thursday, October 2

Friday, October 3

Saturday, October 4

Thursday, October 9

Friday, October 10

Saturday, October 11

Thursday, October 16

Friday, October 17

Saturday, October 18

Dig deeper:

For more information and booking details, visit the Braves' website.