Group raising money to save, relocate historical Cobb County log cabin

A Cobb County group is hoping to raise enough money to save a piece of local history.

The Powers-Jackson Cabin, which is located along Post Oak Tritt Road, was built between 1840 and 1850 and owned by William Power.

The group Cobb Landmarks says the building could be the oldest structure remaining in the county and is a rare example of a rived log house - a special type of construction that makes the cabin unique.

Today, the one-room house is threatened by both neglect and development of the surrounding area.

Cobb Landmarks is hoping to raise enough funds to relocate the cabin to Hyde Farm Park about 6 miles away, where it could be restored using Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds.

The group is trying to raise $65,000 for the relocation efforts but has only raised $650.

For more information on the cabin and to donate to the cause, visit Cobb Landmarks' website.