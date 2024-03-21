Powerball jackpot up to $750 million after no big winners Wednesday

The next Powerball jackpot is up to a whopping $750 million after no one hit the big prize Wednesday night.

The winning numbers were 13, 22 ,27, 54, 66, and Powerball 9. Power play was 2x.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time.

The winner can choose a lump sum of $357.3 million or annual payments. Both prizes are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will get an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that rise by 5% each year.

Powerball play slips are displayed in a convenience store on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Powerball drawings are held three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Tickets are also $2 and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. Eastern. That jackpot has grown to roughly $977 million. This is just the sixth time in the game’s nearly 22-year history that the jackpot has reached this level. Only five jackpots exceeding $1 billion have been higher.

The odds of winning Mega Millions are 1 and 302.6 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.