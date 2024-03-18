Expand / Collapse search
Powerball drawing tonight worth estimated $645 million

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Money
FOX TV Digital Team
FILE-Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed in San Anselmo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Lottery players will have another chance to win the Powerball prize, with the amount climbing to a massive $645 million for Monday night’s drawing. 

The amount soared after no one matched all six numbers in last weekend's drawing, and it's also the second Powerball jackpot to exceed $600 million this year. 

But Saturday’s drawing had over 1.3 million winning tickets, including three sold in Michigan, New Jersey and South Carolina, that won $1 million prizes. 

If someone wins Monday night’s jackpot, the winner can choose between an annuity prize worth an estimated $645 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $307.3 million.

According to Powerball.com, both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will get an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that rise by 5% each year.

Powerball drawings are held three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Tickets are also $2 and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  This story was reported from Washington, D.C.


 