Child dies in Cobb County car crash, 1 adult and another child injured

A child was killed in a collision involving an adult male driver and another child passenger on April 22.

Police say Gregory P. Sagnan, 38, of Powder Springs was behind the wheel of a blue 2006 BMW 750Li when he failed to stay in his line while driving along a curve on Brown Road at Brown Leaf Trail. He crashed into several trees off the roadway around 11:33 a.m. Saturday.

Sagnan and a 12-year-old boy in the front passenger seat sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to separate hospitals for treatment. Another 12-year-old boy who was riding in the backseat was killed.

The Cobb County Police Department Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) said it is investigating the fatal collision and looking for anyone with additional information. If you know something, please contact investigators at 770-499-3987.