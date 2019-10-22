Port Huron Police say man killed 6-year-old son, self in murder-suicide
PORT HURON, Mich. - The Port Huron Police Department is investigating a murder suicide where they say a 35-year-old father shot and killed his young son and then himself.
Police were called to a home on Cooper in Port Huron around 8:30 Monday night to check on the man and his son.
Once inside, police said they found a 6-year-old boy and his 35-year-old father, both dead.
Early investigation indicates a handgun was used in what they believe was a murder-suicide. The medical examiner's office will make a final ruling on the cause of death.
Police have not released the name of the man and his son.
If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741
CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.