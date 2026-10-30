Popular Mexican restaurant group invited community to celebrate Dia de los Muertos

The Brief Dia de los Muertos will be celebrated all weekend at CT Cantina & Taqueria, the modern Mexican restaurant with Georgia locations in Dunwoody, Alpharetta, and Fayetteville. The restaurants are part of the CT Cantina Restaurant Group, founded by Jalisco, Mexico native Rafael Jaime and operated by members of his family. In honor of Dia de los Muertos, each of the restaurants has been decorated with a vibrant altar and a "community ofrenda," on which customers can leave photos of and notes about their own loved ones who have passed away.



People around the world will celebrate Dia de los Muertos this Sunday and Monday — and here in Metro Atlanta, a family-owned restaurant group would be happy to provide the festive backdrop.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we made a return visit to CT Cantina & Taqueria, the modern Mexican restaurant with Georgia locations in Dunwoody, Alpharetta, and Fayetteville. The restaurants are part of the CT Cantina Restaurant Group, which also includes sister concepts CT Reforma Taqueria (Buckhead) and CT Al Pastor Taqueria (Alpharetta). The group was founded by Jalisco, Mexico native Rafael Jaime, who moved to Atlanta in 1979 and got his first job as a dishwasher at popular Chamblee restaurant El Toro. From there, Jaime worked his way into managerial positions and eventually restaurant ownership.

In honor of Dia de los Muertos, each of the CT Cantina & Taqueria restaurants has been decorated with a vibrant altar — and the restaurants have also created a "community ofrenda" on which customers can leave photos of and notes about their own loved ones who have passed away. Live mariachi music is also planned at each of the locations on Sunday, November 1st.

For more information on CT Cantina & Taqueria (and to find the location nearest you), click here. And click the video player to check out our morning with the Jaime family at the Dunwoody location, kicking off the weekend’s vibrant celebrations.