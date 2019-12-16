Popstar Ciara surprises Gwinnett County high school class

A big surprise for a group of high school students studying computer science in Gwinnett County.

Popstar Ciara stopped by their classroom, to check out their work.

These students are learning to code through a program called Ear Sketch.

It teaches computer science using music remixing.

So how does Ciara fit into all this?

The students are remixing her songs, as part of a competition through Georgia Tech and sponsored by Amazon Future Engineer.

Judges will review all the remixes, and determine which three students will get an all-expenses-paid trip to Amazon's headquarters in Seattle to present their remixes to Amazon executives.