Police: Woman found shot at Cobb County gas station
COBB COUNTY, Ga - Cobb County police are investigating after a woman was shot in the back in Mableton.
Officers found the woman at the QuikTrip on Veterans Memorial Highway but they believe someone shot her in another location.
Medics rushed her to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to the back
Her name and condition were not released.
Information on a suspect was not immediately known.
