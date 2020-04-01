Police: Woman charged in deadly SW Atlanta shooting

Detectives have charged a woman with murder connected to a shooting in Atlanta Monday.

Officials say they were called to the 2900 block of Campbellton Road SW around 6:12 p.m. after reports of a person shot.

When Atlanta officers got to the scene, they found 45-year-old Christopher Martin with a gunshot wound. Medics attempted to save his life, but Martin died at the scene.

While the investigation was in progress, patrol officers located a vehicled believed to be involved in the crime and arrested 43-year-old Shirley Fuller for felony murder.

Another occupant of the car, identified as 65-year-old Marvin Chaney, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both Fuller and Chaney were transported to the Fulton County Jail.

Officials say they believe the motive in the shooting was drug-related.