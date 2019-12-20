Police warn drivers about 'cold weather crimes'

Clayton County police are warning drivers to stay alert, so they don't fall victim to what officers call "cold weather crimes".

Police were out in force Friday morning at the QuikTrip on Riverdale Road talking to drivers about safety at the pump.

Authorities said during these colder months, there's an increase of “crimes of opportunity,” especially at gas stations since drivers will often leave doors unlocked, or leave cars running to keep them warm.

By raising awareness and reminding drivers to remain on alert, police said they hope fewer people will become crime victims this holiday season.