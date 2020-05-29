Police: Teen shot and killed, suspect arrested

Cobb County police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed Wednesday evening.

According to investigators, officers went to the 2100 block of Mesa Valley Way and found a victim in a car suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, later identified as 18-year-old Ka'Mani', was taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police identified the suspect at 17-year-old Christopher Morris. Morris was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Authorities believe the shooting was an accident, but a further investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Cobb County police at 770-499-3945.