Police: Teen shot and killed, suspect arrested
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed Wednesday evening.
According to investigators, officers went to the 2100 block of Mesa Valley Way and found a victim in a car suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim, later identified as 18-year-old Ka'Mani', was taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital where she died from her injuries.
Police identified the suspect at 17-year-old Christopher Morris. Morris was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Authorities believe the shooting was an accident, but a further investigation continues.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Cobb County police at 770-499-3945.