Police: Suspect arrested in deadly Athens gas station shooting

Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting at an Athens gas station on Tuesday evening.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. at the Apex Chevron on the 400 block of North Avenue.

Officers at the scene discovered a victim, now identified as 52-year-old Mark Alden Howard of Athens, dead at the station.

After an investigation, police arrested 45-year-old Reginald Lang Kelley of Colbert, Georgia in connection to the shooting.

Kelly is charged with murder and is currently being held at the Clarke County Jail.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call the Athens-Clarke County Police Department at (762) 400-7165.

