Police: Shooting victim drives car into Clayton County motel

Clayton County police are working to track down two men, considered persons of interest, after an overnight shooting led to a car crash into a motel.

Investigators told FOX 5 an adult male was shot behind-the-wheel at American Inn and Suites off of Old Dixie Highway. The victim then drove through a fence, down a slight hill and into the neighboring motel, according to authorities.

Credit: Emilie Ikeda/FOX 5 Atlanta

Police were called to the Southside Inn around 1 a.m., discovering a Chevy Impala wedged into the corner room. It's unclear if anyone was staying in that particular room, but maintenance workers said the television was on and there was food inside.

FOX 5 spoke with the family residing directly above the gaping hole, who is fearful their room is no longer sound.

"Nobody notified me about what was going on down there, and my floor could have collapsed at any second," the man, who only shared his first name of Andrew, said. "We have two small children, two little girls, we were in danger the entire time and nobody notified us."

Credit: Emilie Ikeda/FOX 5 Atlanta

Witnesses described the sound of the collision, comparing it to a "gas explosion."

"I just heard a loud bang, I looked down the side of the motel and saw a big dust cloud and the car settling where it's at now," a witness, who did not want to share his name, told FOX 5.