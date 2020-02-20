Police seek witnesses to double shooting at Union City party

The Union City Police Department is turning to the public to help solve a double shooting last weekend.

It happened Sunday just after midnight in the 7000 block of Apostle Road. Police said officers were responding to a report of a noise disturbance call when they encountered a chaotic scene.

Police said several people were running into the street and through yards and a series of gunshots were heard just yards away from the officers’ patrol car.

Two people were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the area. They were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital and are expected to survive. Their names have not been released.

Investigators believe this stemmed from a party in the neighborhood and are asking anyone who may have attended or had a child at the party to give them a call.

Anyone with further information in the case is asked to call Detective M. Miles at 770-515-7967 or email mmiles@unioncityga.org.