Police searching for Bartow County porch pirate

The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in their efforts to identify a man connected to several packages thefts.

According to investigators, the suspected porch pirate is believed to have stolen packages left on the porches of homes in Bartow County and other areas nearby.

Porch pirate suspect (Bartow County Sheriff's Office)

In photos sent to the Bartow County Sheriff's Office, the suspect is seen wearing a t-shirt and dark jeans and taking a package into a white van.

Anyone with information should call the Bartow County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 770-382-5050 ext 6030.